Travel Trends 2024: Patna, Varanasi Feature In Most Searched Travel Destinations Still Goa Tops Chart. Full List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India's love for travel is evident with Delhi and Mumbai ranking among the world's top 50 busiest airports. Apart from that, the pace at other major hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata (rank among the world's top 50 busiest airports) reflects the nation's enthusiasm for exploration.

However, to understand where Indians are travelling or which are the favorite travel destinations, Wowtickets, a UK based platform for booking affordable flight tickets that recently launched in India, conducted a survey that show - apart from popular places like Goa and Srinagar, many Indians are traveling to tier two cities like Pune, Patna. The spiritual tourism trend is also growing as many people are traveling to such destinations, like Varanasi. Check top travel trends here:

Top 15 most searched Indians destinations that Indians want to travel nationallyGoa, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Srinagar, Pune, Patna, Kolkata, Leh, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Guwahati, Bagdogra searches were 3.6 crores are city-wise trends:Top 15 most searched Indian destinations that Mumbaikars want to travel

Goa, Delhi, Bengaluru, Srinagar, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Dehra Dun, Patna, and Hyderabad searches were 31.86 lakh also searched for some strange locations where there were no direct flights or fewer flights available:Lucknow to Gangtok, Lucknow to Puducherry, Mumbai to Leh, Pune to Goa, Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi to Shirdi, Deoghar to Kochi, Lucknow to Imphal, Agra to Jaipur, Gaya to Chennai and Nasik to VaranasiTop 15 most searched Indian destinations that Delhiites want to travel

Goa, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Srinagar, Pune, Patna, Kolkata, Leh, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Kochi, BhubaneswarTotal searches were 35.09 lakh top 15 destinations Bengaluru wants to travelDelhi, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Patna, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, GuwahatiTotal searches were 24.86 lakh top 15 most searched Indian destinations that Hyderabadis want to travel to nationallyDelhi, Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kochi, Vishakhapatnam, Chennai, Tirupati, Varanasi, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Chandigarh searches were 10.98 lakh top 15 destinations Chennai travelers searched nationallyDelhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Port,Blair, Goa, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Pune, Kochi, Guwahati, Madurai, Patna, SrinagarTotal searches were 90.5 lakh top 15 destinations Kolkata travelers searchedDelhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Guwahati, Bagdogra, PortBlair, Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai, Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Agartala, Jaipur, BhubaneswarTotal searches were 10.97 lakh Konovalovas, Director & CEO of wowtickets, said“Predictions indicate that by 2023, the global tourism market will reach a value of $16.9 trillion, with India's tourism sector making substantial contributions. This is largely driven by the enthusiastic travel aspirations of India's youth, who prioritize exploration and adventure.”



MENAFN16032024007365015876ID1107984743