Maximum Temperatures To Be Above Normal In Bengaluru And THESE Karnataka Districts As Water Crisis Looms

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "With Bengaluru city already facing water crisis, to add to the woes, the IMD has now predicted that maximum temperatures will remain above normal in the tech city. In the weather bulletin issued on 15 March, IMD stated that the overall dry weather will prevail in Karnataka for 48 hours. The weather department has also predicted that for the Maximum temperature likely to be above normal by 2-3°C at a few places over Interior Karnataka namely Bagalkote, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Bengaluru, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya and Mysuru districts Read: Weather today: IMD predicts rain with thunderstorm in THESE states; above normal temperatures in South Indian statesSpeaking of the temperatures, IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky for 48 hours with maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 35 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively Read: Delhi to witness water supply disruption in THESE areas today. Details hereApart from this, IMD has also predicted maximum temperatures to be above normal in several other South Indian states during the next 3-4 days. As per the weather department, maximum temperatures are appreciably above normal by 3-4°C in isolated pockets of south Vidarbha, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu and above normal by 1-3°C over rest parts of Peninsular India and is is likely to remain same during next 3-4 daysIn its bulletin, IMD also stated that hot and humid weather will prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 2 days and Kerala, Mahe, Rayalaseema during next four days water crisisEven as repeated instances of residents in trouble over acute shortage emerge, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has denied any water crisis in the city. Residents of Bengaluru, especially in Whitefield, KR Puram, Electronic City, RR Nagar, Kengeri, and CV Raman Nagar, have been facing severe water scarcity for the past few weeks. The Deputy CM who is also in charge of Bengaluru Development, said,“As far as Bengaluru is concerned, there is no water crisis. Only about 7,000 borewells have dried. We have made alternative arrangements for them. We have taken control of water tankers. We have identified the water sources. We will see that water is supplied.\"On the other hand, the citizens of the tech city are trying everything possibilbe to deal with the water crisis, right from exploring work-from-home (WFH) options, shifting to a place with better water facilities to taking bath on alternate days. Eateries in Bengaluru are mulling the use of disposable cups, glasses and plates to avoid excess use of water civic authorities have decided to fill up the drying lakes with 1,300 million litres per day of treated water to replenish groundwater sources in the city, where about 50 per cent of the borewells have dried up Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has banned the use of drinking water in swimming pools. The BWSSB will also install filter borewells and construct water plants using an innovative technology near the restored lake beds to supply water after testing.(With PTI, ANI inputs)



