Top News This Week: Centre Implements CAA, SBI Submits Electoral Bonds Details, Elections In Russia And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top news of the week: This week witnessed significant developments, including the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 by the Central government and the release of list of entities involved in the sales and purchase of contentious electoral bonds by the the Election Commission of India (ECI).Here are the top news highlights from March 11 to March 16 electoral bonds dataThe Election Commission of India (ECI) released the list of entities involved in the sales and purchase of contentious electoral bonds on Thursday State Bank of India (SBI) submitted the data on electoral bonds to the electoral panel body on 12 March after the SC rejected its plea to give the bank the more time to submit details. The SC in its February order gave a landmark judgement by scrapping the Electoral Bonds scheme. The court called it“unconstitutional”.Also Read: Electoral Bonds Data Live updates: 'I fear that black money will return,' says Amit Shah after SC scraps electoral bondsAs per the list, top donors to political parties include major corporates such as Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, and Piramal Enterprises. The list also includes Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma. Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, and Vedanta Ltd also lead the list of big donors to political parties Enterprises Ltd, Muthoot Finance Limited, Pegasus Properties Private Limited, Finolex Cables Ltd, Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd, GHCL Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Limited, and ITC Limited are also on the list implemented CAA ahead of Lok Sabha elections; sparks rowThe Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday began enforcing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, which offers citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. This move has sparked widespread controversy, with critics arguing that it contravenes the Indian Constitution. Read here Commission to announce Lok Sabha poll dates

The Election Commission of India will announce the poll dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday a spokesperson of the poll body said on Friday. The EC will also announce the Assembly election dates for some states dates for the polls will be announced at a press conference scheduled for Saturday at 3 pm a post on X, a spokesperson of the ECI said,“Press Conference by Election Commission to announce the schedule for #GeneralElections2024 and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will be live streamed on social media platforms of the ECI”.Also Read: Lok Sabha elections dates announcement LIVE

Russia Elections 2024: Putin casts vote first day of Russian presidential electionRussian President Vladimir Putin cast his vote electronically on the opening day of the presidential elections, as reported by state media TASS Kremlin released video footage showing Putin voting via computer in his office, followed by a confirmation message of successful voting. According to TASS, over 3.5 million people voted online across Russia on the first day, with a reported 73% turnout as of 7:28 pm local time. Read here Modi's rallies to woo South votersPrime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Telangana's Hyderabad and addressed a public gathering in southern Kerala on Friday as he prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the slogan 'Abki Baar 400 paar'. Read here welcomes newly appointed election commissionersThe chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday welcomed the two newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu who joined the Commission on Friday, a spokesperson of the poll body said a post on X, a spokesperson said, \"CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar welcomed the two newly-appointed Election Commissioners, Shri Gyanesh Kumar & Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu who joined the Commission today\".Both were appointed election commissioners by the selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday water crisis: From using milk tankers, fixing rates, filling lakes to fines; How the city is tackling droughtAmidst the persistent water crisis in Bengaluru, residents of Silicon Valley are advocating for a transition to remote work or work-from-home arrangements until the onset of the monsoon season many schools and colleges in the city maintain offline classes to minimize disruption to students' exam schedules, there are growing calls on social media for a shift to online learning. However, only a few coaching centers have made the transition thus far Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) banned the use of drinking (potable) water in swimming pools. Violators of this order will be penalised and will face a fine of ₹5,000 with an additional penalty of ₹500 per day. Read here.(With inputs from agencies)

