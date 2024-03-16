Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail In ED Summons Case

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court ACMM on Saturday granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on a bail bond of ₹15,000 and a surety of ₹1 lakh in two cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for skipping agency summons in the excise policy scam chief minister appeared before the court following a summons issued to him by the court based on two ED complaints in connection with the liquor policy case.“The court had summoned CM (Arvind Kejriwal). Last time he attended it through video conferencing when he was directed again he said that he would appear physically. He appeared today & submitted the bail bond. The bail was granted...,” said AAP party legal head Sanjeev Nasiar Kejriwal had moved the Rouse Avenue Court against the order passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra asking him to appear before her on March 16 development came after the Enforcement Directorate filed two complaints before the magisterial court against Kejriwal for disobeying the summons issued by it in connection with the alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor excise policy case, it was submitted by Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta that there was no disobedience by Arvind Kejriwal. A person can be summoned only when his non-appearance is intentional Thursday, Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal had heard the arguments of the advocates representing Kejriwal and the Enforcement Directorate on the first order by which a magisterial court had on February 7 summoned the politician for February 17 Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra had, however, granted Kejriwal exemption from personal appearance before it on February 17 after he appeared through video conference and directed him to appear before it on March 16 sessions judge heard on Friday the arguments on Kejriwal's plea against ACMM's second order dated March 7 by which Kejriwal was summoned for March 16 Enforcement Directorate has till date issued eight summons to Kejriwal in connection with the case court of ACMM Malhotra listed the matter (regarding summonses no. 1 to 3) for hearing on March 16, along with the other complaint.
