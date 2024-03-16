               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

'Yodha' Box Office Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Off To Slow Start


3/16/2024 4:00:49 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Rashi Khanna released on March 15 and started off slow on the first day of it's release. The patriotic thriller managed to earn THIS on it's first day



Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Rashi Khanna starrer 'Yodha' released on March 15, had a slow start on day one. The patriotic thriller earned THIS on its opening day



On day 1, 'Yodha' earned 4.25 crores (nett)



Yodha recorded a 13.86% Hindi occupancy overall. Major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore saw occupancies of 15.50%, 14.25%, and 14% respectively



In the pulse-pounding action thriller, we follow Arun Katyal, the leader of the elite Yodha Task Force, as he spearheads a daring rescue mission



Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan serve as producers for the film

MENAFN16032024007385015968ID1107984724

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search