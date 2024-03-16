'Yodha' Box Office Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Off To Slow Start

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Rashi Khanna released on March 15 and started off slow on the first day of it's release. The patriotic thriller managed to earn THIS on it's first day

On day 1, 'Yodha' earned 4.25 crores (nett)

Yodha recorded a 13.86% Hindi occupancy overall. Major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore saw occupancies of 15.50%, 14.25%, and 14% respectively

In the pulse-pounding action thriller, we follow Arun Katyal, the leader of the elite Yodha Task Force, as he spearheads a daring rescue mission

Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan serve as producers for the film