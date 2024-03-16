Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Ramayana In Trouble? Producer Madhu Matena Leaves Project; Reports

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The much-anticipated production of 'Ramayana,' with Nitesh Tiwari at the helm, has encountered a setback even before the commencement of filming. Recent reports suggest that Madhu Mantena, one of the co-producers alongside Allu Aravind, has withdrawn from his role in the project. However, an official confirmation from the makers regarding Mantena's departure is still awaited.

The exact reasons behind Madhu Mantena's purported decision remain undisclosed at this time. Nonetheless, amid this development, Namit Malhotra, the CEO of DNEG, an acclaimed VFX company with a notable portfolio including blockbuster hits such as 'Oppenheimer,' 'Ex Machina,' 'Interstellar,' 'Dune,' and 'First Man,' is now set to join the production team.

In this rendition of 'Ramayana,' Ranbir Kapoor is slated to portray the iconic character of Ram, while Sai Pallavi has been cast as Sita. Initially, there were discussions with Alia Bhatt for the role of Sita, but due to scheduling conflicts, she had to withdraw from consideration. Furthermore, speculations suggest that Yash from 'KGF' fame is likely to take on the role of Ravana, and Sunny Deol has been reportedly finalized for the role of Hanuman. Talks are also ongoing with Bobby Deol and Vijay Sethupathi for the roles of Kumbhakarna and Vibhishana, respectively.

While it was previously rumored that Amitabh Bachchan had been chosen to portray King Dashrath, there has been no official confirmation regarding this casting decision thus far.

Earlier reports indicated that Ranbir Kapoor would undergo specialized voice and diction training for his role in 'Ramayana.' The aim is to differentiate his portrayal of Ram from his previous characters, leveraging his versatility as an actor. Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly enthusiastic about this process of exploring new dimensions in his acting repertoire.

The filming for Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of 'Ramayana' is anticipated to commence during the summer months of this year.