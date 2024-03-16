Digging For 'India's Oldest Temple': Excavation In MP's Nachne Village Sheds Light On Pre-Gupta Era Temples

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the agricultural landscape of Madhya Pradesh, just 500 meters off the bustling highway to Katni, lies a small village steeped in mystery and antiquity. Here, a team of archaeologists is diligently sifting through layers of earth, revealing glimpses of a forgotten past hidden beneath two ancient mounds.

Their mission is ambitious-to unearth what could potentially be the oldest temple in India. Located in Nachne village, a stone's throw away from the Gupta-era Parvati temple and nestled near the Chaumukhi temple, remnants of a glorious bygone era await discovery. This site, rich in historical significance, lies less than 100 kilometers from the renowned Khajuraho.

Guiding this archaeological expedition is ASI superintending archaeologist Shiva Kant Bajpayee said, "We are carrying out this excavation with the objective of finding the oldest temple in India." The allure of Nachne, with its uncharted history and untouched soil, beckons explorers to delve deeper into the annals of time.

As the team meticulously uncovers layers of the past, they hope to shed light on a period preceding the Gupta era. Bajpayee elaborates, "We are conducting these excavations with the hope of finding pre-Gupta-era temples." This pursuit of ancient treasures is driven by the belief that there exist temples older than those from the Gupta dynasty-a belief that fuels their determination to unearth history's hidden gems.

Intriguingly, Nachne's significance extends beyond its potential as an archaeological site. Discovered in the late 19th century by Alexander Cunningham, the Parvati temple stands as a testament to the region's rich cultural heritage.

