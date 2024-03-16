‘Where’S JDS Now…?’ Karnataka Dycm DK Shivakumar Slams JDS For Merging With BJP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has raised significant questions regarding the status and future of the Janata Dal (Secular) or JDS party. Amidst reports of key members, including those from the family of former Chief Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his son, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shivakumar has openly questioned the existence of the JDS party.

Directing his criticism at Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar asked the need for clarity regarding the current state of the JDS party. He expressed concern over the reported merging of JDS members with the BJP, indicating a potential weakening of the party's influence and identity.

BJP-JDS coalition slams Karnataka Budget 2024: 'Empty promises, empty pockets'



The DKS's remarks come amidst a backdrop of political uncertainty and speculation, with activists from Congress and JDS reportedly considering joining the Congress party. Shivakumar hinted at efforts to attract leaders from BJP and JDS to the Congress fold, suggesting a shifting political landscape in the state.

Speaking to reporters near his residence in Sadashivanagar, Bangalore, Shivakumar highlighted the need for JDS activists to reassess their political future. He underscored the importance of preparation, particularly in light of the upcoming elections, indicating a strategic move towards consolidating support within the Congress party. In response to Kumaraswamy's recent statement regarding teaching a lesson to DK Suresh, Shivakumar redirected attention to the broader issue of the JDS party's existence. He called for a comprehensive assessment of the party's status before delving into specific political manoeuvres or candidate selections.

Elections 2024: BJP-JDS eyes Dr CN Manjunath as joint candidate against Congress' DK Suresh in Karnataka

Shivakumar also addressed other pressing issues, including a land dispute case involving the Bengaluru Palace, which remains unresolved in the Supreme Court. He stressed the importance of following legal procedures and was willing to provide further information once available.

Regarding implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Karnataka, Shivakumar refrained from commenting directly, stating the need for discussions with the Chief Minister and other leaders before making any official statements.