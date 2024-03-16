'Modi's Guarantee Will Not Work In Kerala': MP Shashi Tharoor Slams Prime Minister's Guarantee Speech

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: MP Shashi Tharoor slammed BJP and Narendra Modi by saying that Modi's guarantee will not contribute to the development of Kerala and the state will not fall for Modi's guarantee speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the election campaign for the NDA candidate Anil Antony in Pathanamthitta on Friday (Mar 15) said that the people in Kerala are expecting development and only the BJP can bring changes to the state.

He stated, "Kerala's culture is associated with spirituality, but the UDF and LDF are known for killing this. The Kerala culture values peace, yet the UDF and LDF believe in political violence. LDF is notorious for looting gold, but UDF's identity stems from solar power loot. To end this game of looting, I have come here to seek your blessings."

The Lok Sabha election 2024 in Thiruvananthapuram has developed into an intriguing struggle, with the BJP fielding Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar against Tharoor and Raveendran. This will be a critical battle for all three, as they compete for power in the middle-class-dominated urban constituency.



Shashi Tharoor planned to end his electoral career on a high note with a victory in Thiruvananthapuram. The Congress leader has earlier stated that this would be his final election.

