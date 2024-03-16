Horror Unleashed As Indian-Origin Family Burnt Alive In Haunting Canada Home Blaze

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a devastating turn of events, an Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter tragically lost their lives in a "mysterious" fire that ravaged their home in Canada's Ontario province. The incident, which occurred on March 7, resulted in the complete burning of the victims' bodies, making identification challenging until recently.

The victims have been identified as 51-year-old Rajiv Warikoo, his wife 47-year-old Shilpa Kotha, and their 16-year-old daughter Mahek Warikoo. They were discovered deceased in their residence on Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive. Initially reported as a residential fire, authorities have since deemed the circumstances surrounding the blaze as suspicious.

Constable Taryn Young of Peel Police emphasized the ongoing investigation's gravity, stating, "At this time, we are investigating this with our homicide bureau, and we are deeming this as suspicious as the Ontario Fire Marshal has deemed that this fire was not accidental." Eyewitnesses recounted hearing a loud explosion before the fire engulfed the property, further deepening the mystery.

Kenneth Yousaf, a neighbor of the deceased family, described the harrowing scene as he witnessed the house consumed by flames. Despite the tragic outcome, the exact number of individuals killed in the fire initially remained uncertain.

Authorities discovered what appeared to be human remains within the charred remains of the house, eventually confirming the identities of Rajiv Warikoo, Shilpa Kotha, and Mahek Warikoo.

The Peel Regional Police Homicide Bureau, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner, has been investigating the case, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. Rajiv Warikoo's past volunteer service in the Toronto Police and Mahek Warikoo's promising talent in football have added more pain to the heartbreaking loss.