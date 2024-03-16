Lines Have Blurred Between Indian, Western Fashion, Says Designer Varun Chakkilam

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Fashion designer Varun Chakkilam believes that Indian styles do not need to compete as the lines have blurred between Indian and western fashion.

Talking about how he sees Indian wear, his forte, getting international attention, Chakkilam told IANS in an exclusive chat on the sidelines of LFW X FDCI:“The skilled hands of our master artisans combined with Indian textiles, silhouettes and drapes, makes up wearable art. At our atelier, we focus on creating art and we believe that unlike cultures and countries, art has no boundaries.

With names like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid wearing Indian cuts, does he think Indian fashion is now ready to compete on international levels?

“I think we don't need to compete. Indian artisanship and handcrafting skills are generations old."

"It is so exclusive to India that many international brands outsource their embroidery and other handwork from artisans in India,” said the designer, whose creations have been worn by names such as Virat Kohli, Pooja Hegde, Shriya Saran, Vijay Devarakonda and Nagarjuna to name a few.

“Further, in 2024, the lines have blurred between Indian and Western fashion, especially in designer wear. Many Indian designers are embracing western silhouettes and cuts, while being inherently Indian in terms of the design style.”

He also added that celebrities too are doing their bit to promote Indian wear.

“Like our showstopper Sara Ali Khan, who is often seen in Indian clothes rather than western wear even in her daily life, Bollywood celebrities are promoting Indian clothing at all levels. Many celebrities opt for sarees or other styles of Indian clothing at international events too.”

Chakkilam was showcasing his latest collection Lenora on the day 4 of fashion week and actress Sara Ali Khan turned muse for him.

Talking about his showcase, he said that his latest collection Lenora presents an opulent ode to the splendour of light and the word means luminosity or light.”

Why Sara as the showstopper?

He added:“She is the perfect muse to walk the ramp for this collection because to us, she represents light, purity and creativity. Her personality is in absolute sync with our collection inspiration.”