Intercontinental Dhaka Recognised As Regional Top Performer

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : InterContinental Dhaka was recognised as the 2023 Top Performer for Guest Loyalty efficiency in India, Middle East and Africa Region at IHG Impact Awards held in Ras Al Khaimah, the United Arab Emirates recently.

The recognition was achieved by InterCon-tinental Dhaka out of all the luxury and lifestyle hotels of IHG in the aforementioned region.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwani Nayar, Area General Manager, IHG, South West Asia and General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka, said, "Guest Loyalty is of utmost importance for us. We are truly proud of this accolade, which is a true reflection of our team's contribution towards creating loyalty in guest services. This is a recognition not only reflecting the hotels commitment to guests within the city but a true recognition of Bangladeshi hospitality in an international forum."

For four consecutive years, IHG, one of the world's leading multinational hotel companies, have been recognising the achievements of its many hotel teams, individual colleagues and General Managers with the IHG Impact Awards across the region.

The IHG Impact Awards winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process, involving nominations, submissions and reviews by a panel of judges of IHG executives, industry experts and past winners.

The initiative is aimed at enabling people across the business to nominate and recognise hotel leaders, peers and colleagues who they feel made the biggest difference and impact during the year, said a release.