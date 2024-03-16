Fakruddin's Delectable Iftar Packages For Ramadan

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Food aficionados can enjoy delectable dishes of the renowned chef Fakruddin from his iftar bazar this Ramadan. It features an array of popular iftar items such as Haleem, chap, jilapi as well as many special dishes from the chef.

This year, the chef is offering his special delicacies in two delicious iftar packages and one attractive iftar dala (iftar basket) available on pre-order.

The special iftar dala priced at BDT 6000 contains three full mutton kacchi biryanis, one medium mutton Haleem, five jali kebabs, one whole chicken roast, 500gm of beef chap, 10 pieces of special luchis, eight pieces of chicken boti kebabs, 200gm of reshmi jilapis, six pieces of Maryam dates and 400gm of plum chutney (aloo Bukhara chatni).



Those seeking less in quantity but not in quality, can opt for the two delicious iftar packages Fakruddin is offering this Ramadan.

Iftar package-1 at BDT 140 contains chickpea (as per amount), beguni (one piece), piyaju (one piece), beson chap (one piece), jilapi (one piece), date (2 pieces), cucumber (two pieces) and one water.

Iftar package-2 at BDT 240 features chickpea (as per amount), beguni (one piece), piyaju (one piece), beson chap (one piece), jali kebab/boti kebab (one piece), vegetable roll (one piece), jilapi (one piece), date (two pieces), cucumber (two pieces) and one water.