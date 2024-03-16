MSC Foundation President Calls For Overhaul Of EU Membership Process

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The President of the Munich Security Conference (MSC)
Foundation, Wolfgang Ischinger, emphasized the need for a review of
the European Union's admission process during the panel session
titled "Regional Perspectives: the European Union and Neighbors" at
the XI Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.
Ischinger pointed out the prolonged wait for membership,
particularly citing Bosnia and Herzegovina, indicating inadequacies
in the negotiation process. He stressed the necessity of
reassessing the EU admission procedure, noting the evolving nature
of the current European Union compared to its predecessor,
necessitating a redesign of tools and procedures.
It's worth noting that the XI Global Baku Forum has attracted
representatives from various countries and esteemed international
organizations, with over 350 guests from more than 70 nations in
attendance.
The forum, scheduled until March 16, encompasses global
deliberations on COP28 outcomes, preparations for COP29, threats to
the emerging world order, security challenges, peace prospects,
stability in a fragmented world, global impacts, solutions to
humanity's challenges, and discussions on conflicts and significant
threats like climate change, food security, and nuclear issues.
Furthermore, the forum will delve into topics such as the roles
of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional
perspectives including the European Union's relationships with its
neighbors, youth policies, resilience-building against global
challenges like inequality and resource scarcity, migration issues,
artificial intelligence, and the evolving security landscape
characterized by drones and cyberwarfare.
