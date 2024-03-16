MSC Foundation President Calls For Overhaul Of EU Membership Process

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The President of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) Foundation, Wolfgang Ischinger, emphasized the need for a review of the European Union's admission process during the panel session titled "Regional Perspectives: the European Union and Neighbors" at the XI Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.

Ischinger pointed out the prolonged wait for membership, particularly citing Bosnia and Herzegovina, indicating inadequacies in the negotiation process. He stressed the necessity of reassessing the EU admission procedure, noting the evolving nature of the current European Union compared to its predecessor, necessitating a redesign of tools and procedures.

It's worth noting that the XI Global Baku Forum has attracted representatives from various countries and esteemed international organizations, with over 350 guests from more than 70 nations in attendance.

The forum, scheduled until March 16, encompasses global deliberations on COP28 outcomes, preparations for COP29, threats to the emerging world order, security challenges, peace prospects, stability in a fragmented world, global impacts, solutions to humanity's challenges, and discussions on conflicts and significant threats like climate change, food security, and nuclear issues.

Furthermore, the forum will delve into topics such as the roles of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives including the European Union's relationships with its neighbors, youth policies, resilience-building against global challenges like inequality and resource scarcity, migration issues, artificial intelligence, and the evolving security landscape characterized by drones and cyberwarfare.