Community Supports UN Resolution Addressing Measures Against Islamophobia

The Western Azerbaijan Community, one of the first groups to be
victimized by Islamophobia, truly welcomes the resolution "Measures
to Combat Islamophobia" adopted by the United Nations (UN) General
Assembly yesterday, the statement of the Western Azerbaijan
Community said, Azernews reports.
"The community has consistently made a significant contribution
to global initiatives combating Islamophobia. Last year, the UN
General Assembly officially distributed the plea on this
matter.
Armenia did not vote in favor of the aforementioned resolution,
even though it was approved by most states. Armenia's stance on the
resolution is understandable given that it is the birthplace of
organized Islamophobia. It is important to remember that Armenia
has completely eradicated Muslim places of worship and graves while
enacting an official anti-Muslim agenda. Armenia honors those who
have perpetrated crimes against humanity and war crimes against
Muslims. Exiled Azerbaijanis are still not permitted to return to
their country of origin by this one.
We call on all states united in the fight against xenophobia and
Islamophobia to denounce Armenia's Islamophobic policies and
support the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis exiled from
there to their homes," the statement of the community reads.
