Former Bulgarian President Asserts That EU Is Structured To Benefit Western Nations Economically

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Former Bulgarian President Petar Stoyanov stated during the
panel discussion titled "Regional Perspectives: The European Union
and Neighborhood" that the European Union was established with the
primary aim of advancing the prosperity of Western states, Azernews reports, citing report on the XI Global
Baku Forum.
Stoyanov further commented on political errors in the EU's
inception, emphasizing the need for the union to consider the
interests of its neighboring countries and implement a robust
neighbor policy.
The XI Global Baku Forum draws participants from numerous
countries and esteemed international organizations, with over 350
attendees from more than 70 nations.
Scheduled until March 16, the forum encompasses discussions on
various global issues, including the aftermath of COP28 and
preparations for COP29, threats to the prevailing world order,
security concerns, peace prospects, strategies for stability in a
fragmented world, global impacts, solutions to humanity's
challenges, and significant global threats like climate change,
food security, and nuclear safety.
Additionally, the forum will address topics such as the roles of
military and economic alliances in global governance, regional
perspectives, the European Union's relationships with its
neighbors, youth policies, resilience-building against global
challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity, migration
issues, artificial intelligence, and emerging security paradigms in
the era of drones and cyberweapons.
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107984647
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.