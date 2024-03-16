Former Bulgarian President Asserts That EU Is Structured To Benefit Western Nations Economically

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Former Bulgarian President Petar Stoyanov stated during the panel discussion titled "Regional Perspectives: The European Union and Neighborhood" that the European Union was established with the primary aim of advancing the prosperity of Western states, Azernews reports, citing report on the XI Global Baku Forum.

Stoyanov further commented on political errors in the EU's inception, emphasizing the need for the union to consider the interests of its neighboring countries and implement a robust neighbor policy.

The XI Global Baku Forum draws participants from numerous countries and esteemed international organizations, with over 350 attendees from more than 70 nations.

Scheduled until March 16, the forum encompasses discussions on various global issues, including the aftermath of COP28 and preparations for COP29, threats to the prevailing world order, security concerns, peace prospects, strategies for stability in a fragmented world, global impacts, solutions to humanity's challenges, and significant global threats like climate change, food security, and nuclear safety.

Additionally, the forum will address topics such as the roles of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union's relationships with its neighbors, youth policies, resilience-building against global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity, migration issues, artificial intelligence, and emerging security paradigms in the era of drones and cyberweapons.