Ukrainian Forces Destroy Two Shahed Drones In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed two enemy Shakhed drones that attacked the Kharkiv region.
The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Overnight into March 16, 2024, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed two out of two Shahed attack UAVs in the Kharkiv region," the post said.
On March 15, the Russian army hit the village of Zolochiv with an Iskander-M missile, damaging civilian infrastructure.
