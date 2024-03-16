War Update: 78 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seventy-eight combat engagements occurred on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 06:00 on March 16, Ukrinform reports.

In total, the enemy launched 10 missile strikes, 68 air strikes and 89 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

Over the past day, Russian air strikes targeted Popivka, Vilne, Oleksandrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Lukashivka and Dmytrivka in the Sumy region; Baranivka, Zolochiv, Pokaliane and Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region; Nadiia and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Siversk, Semenivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Orlivka, Umanske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

About 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops in the Kupiansk sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled three enemy attacks near Synkivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine enemy attacks near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Andriivka and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 26 enemy attacks near Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske.

On the Novopavlivka axis, Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold off the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, made 24 times to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic group of troops in the Kherson sector, the enemy attempted to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the east bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, enemy forces made three unsuccessful attempts to attack Ukrainian positions.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses on enemy manpower and military hardware, depleting the invasion troops along the entire front line.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft struck seven areas where enemy troops were concentrated.

Photo: 56th Motorized Brigade