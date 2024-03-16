Russian Army Loses 1,160 More Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and March 16, 2024 amounted to about 429,580 troops, including 1,160 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,779 (+21) enemy tanks, 12,973 (+24) armored fighting vehicles, 10,606 (+26) artillery systems, 1,017 multiple rocket launchers, 719 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,268 (+14) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,922 (+2) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 14,024 (+13) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,712 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

First photo: Kostiantyn Liberov