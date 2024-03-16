Air India Express Plans Services To Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) New Delhi : Low-cost airline Air India Express plans to launch services to Bangladesh, reports cited an airline spokesperson saying on February 28.

The carrier plans to commence flights to Nepal and Sri Lanka as well as part of its target of operating 40 per cent more flights in the next financial year, added reports.

Air India Express, owned by the Tata Group, is expanding its fleet and expects to complete the acquisition of 50 Boeing 737 Max aircraft by December 2024, further mentioned reports citing the airline officials.

At least 13 of the 50 planes have already been inducted into the airline's fleet, they added.

Currently, AI Express operates 350 daily flights and has a fleet of 69 planes.

More number of flights and services to new destinations will be introduced during the upcoming summer and winter schedules, also informed the reports.

At present, the airline has around 1,300 pilots, including 400 from AirAsia India while about 400 pilots are under training, they added.

It may be mentioned here that Tata Group is in the process of merging AIX Connect (formerly known as AirAsia India) with Air India Express. Reports cited group officials saying, the merger is expected to be completed by the second quarter of the next financial year.

Once the merger is fully complete then all the planes of AIX Connect will be under the air operator permit of Air India Express, said reports, adding, currently, three A320neo planes of AIX Connect are under Air India Express' air operator permit.