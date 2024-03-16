(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 16 (KUNA) --
1900 -- A Russian warship arrives in Kuwait with Russian troops on board. They have been welcomed by Kuwait Ruler Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah.
1954 -- The national airlines company celebrates arrival of its first plane. The dc-3, labelled Kazma, landed at the old air facility near Al-Nozha district.
1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a law approving the shifting of all rights of BB Kuwait Limited and Kuwait Gulf Company to the state.
1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a law shifting shares of the private sector of Kuwait Petrochemical Company to the state.
1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a law enforcing military conscription.
1980 -- The ice skating rink, the first of its kind in the Middle East, is inaugurated.
1982 -- Failaka tourist park is inaugurated.
1999 -- The Kuwaiti woman participates for the first time in the election of the cooperative societies.
2017 -- Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is honored in Bahrain with the medal of "the leading woman of social responsibilities."
2022 -- The National Assembly renews confidence in the Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Ali Al-Mousa against the backdrop of an interperllation requested by the MP Abdullah Al-Mudhaf. (end)
