US, EU Affirm Joint Commitment To Back Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 16 (KUNA) -- The United States and the European Union have emphasized their mutual commitment to maintain solid support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's schemes.

This came in a joint statement released after a meeting of the US=EU Energy Council, held in Washington late on Friday. It was chaired by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David M. Turk, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, and EEAS Acting Deputy Secretary General Belen Martinez Carbonell. The Deputy Head of Mission of the Kingdom of Belgium to the United States of America, Sophie Karlshausen, represented the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The Council reaffirmed its enduring commitment to Ukraine and its people. "We strongly condemn Russia's illegal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, including attacks on the nation's energy and civil infrastructure. We stress the need to continue military support, notably air defense, to protect such infrastructure, and are increasing our efforts to provide humanitarian aid and critical energy sector assistance.

"We reiterate our demand for Russia to immediately and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces and equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

The Council reiterated its strong condemnation of Russia's continued control as well as irresponsible and dangerous actions at and around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) that puts countless people at risk.

The Council reiterated its strongest commitment to confront, with adequate measures, Russia's efforts to destabilize the global energy markets and to circumvent sanctions. (end)

asj













MENAFN16032024000071011013ID1107984623