Israel Killed Over 80 Gazans Within Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Mar.16 (Petra) - Israel killed more than 80 Palestinians and injured others last night and early Saturday, after its army shelled several homes and buildings in Gaza City, Nuseirat refugee camp and the city of Rafah.In their most recent aggression, Palestinian sources said the occupation forces bombed a 7-storey residential building housing displaced Gazans near Al-Shifa Hospital, which killed and injured dozens, adding that a large number of victims are still under rubble and also bombed an inhabited house in Jalaa Street in the strip.According to the latest statistics of Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, death toll rose to 31,490 martyrs and 73,439 injuries in the coastal enclave since last October 7.Thousands of Palestinian victims are still under rubble and on roads in Gaza, as the Israeli occupation bars access of ambulance and rescue crews to causalities, the ministry said.