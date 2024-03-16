Turkish Technic Provides Component Pool Services To Silk Way West Airlines For Boeing 777F Fleet

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Turkish Technic, the Istanbul-based leading maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider, has recently signed a component pool agreement with Silk Way West Airlines, one of the youngest Boeing 777F fleet operators with ongoing orders. Through this agreement, Silk Way West Airlines will have access to spare parts pooling and MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) services for the required components. Additionally, the operator will benefit from short and fast transport routes within Turkish Technic's global supply chain network, including AOG (Aircraft on Ground) support for time-critical components.

Commenting on the new agreement, Mikail Akbulut , CEO of Turkish Technic , said: ''We are delighted to have taken the first step towards a long-term cooperation with Silk Way West Airlines. With decades of experience in component maintenance and large inventory of components, we are proud to be a leading solution center for Boeing 777 component pooling.

We are excited to work closely with the operator to ensure the highest level of safety and reliability for their Boeing 777F fleet.”

Wolfgang Meier , President of Silk Way West Airlines emphasized the significance of the agreement, stating, 'We are delighted to join forces with Turkish Technic to enhance our operational capabilities and uphold our commitment to excellence in air cargo transportation. This collaboration reflects our dedication to providing reliable and efficient services to our customers worldwide.'

Operating as a one-stop MRO company with high-quality service, competitive turnaround times, comprehensive in-house capabilities at its state-of-the-art hangars, Turkish Technic provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, engineering, modification, tailor-made PBH and reconfiguration services to many domestic and international customers at five locations.