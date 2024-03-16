'Weak' Restaurant Dine-In Sales In Ramadan-Stakkeholder

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.16 (Petra) - Head of Tourism, Services and Restaurants Committee at Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), Raed Hamadeh, said citizens' in-house resturant orders for Ramdan meals is "still limited" since the beginning of the holy month.In a statement Saturday, he noted restaurants operating in the Kingdom are "currently suffering" from a decline in their sales due to the citizens' weak demand and a decline in tourism activity, in comparison to Ramadan in past years.Hamadeh added that the decline in restaurants' in-premise activity since the beginning of the holy month is due to a "significant" change in the citizens' consumption pattern due to their weak purchasing power and consequences of the brutal Israeli aggression against Gaza Strip.Additionally, Hamadeh indicated that restaurants are currently launching "wide" offers on their meals and foods, aimed to stimulate the sector's wheel and push sales to sustain their work and fulfill their obligations.However, Hamadeh said restaurants' activity is set to be "active" during the second half of the holy month, after disbursement of workers' salaries and amid "strong" competition in wide offers.Restaurants, tourist and service establishments are " important, vital" sectors that support national economy and also employ local labor, he said.In recent years, these businesses saw a "remarkable" development in quality of products, services and equipment and attracted foreign investments that have "added value and increased competition," he said.Hamadeh pointed out the need to intensify marketing and promotion campaigns for Jordan's tourist sites within Arab markets, especially in Gulf region, aimed to attract more tourists, which would be reflected in reviving commercial activity in many economic and service sectors.According to Hamadeh, a total of 18,000 restaurants operate across the Kingdom, employing approximately 120,000 workers, the majority of whom are Jordanians.