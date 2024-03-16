Arla Foods Ingredients To Unveil Innovative Cheese Solutions At FIC 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2024 - The 27th edition of Food Ingredients China (FIC 2024) is poised to unfold from March 20th to 22nd at Shanghai's National Exhibition and Convention Center, where Danish company Arla Foods Ingredients will spotlight its latest innovations in cheese and whey protein solutions.







Arla Foods Ingredients

At this year's FIC, Arla Foods Ingredients will present a range of products including nutritionally enhanced cheese made with instant whey protein hydrolysates, high-protein yogurt bars, shelf-stable yogurt crafted with premium proteins, and clear protein shakes designed for mainstream sports nutrition consumers. These offerings not only meet the market's demand for health and nutrition but also cater to consumers' preferences for taste and texture.

Current market research underscores the importance of health and nutrition to today's consumers, highlighting protein's vital role in enhancing the nutritional profile of cheese products and supporting overall health. Arla Foods Ingredients' array of solutions showcases the company's commitment to offering food and nutrition manufacturers innovative choices that cater to the consumers' dual pursuit of nutritional benefits and sensory pleasure.

Chen Shu, the Asia-Pacific Market Manager, remarked, 'Our innovative solutions allow manufacturers to substitute milk fat with healthful milk proteins, boosting the calcium content in their products. Additionally, our low-fat options reduce the dependency on skimmed milk cheese. These advancements not only cater to the consumer's quest for nutritious options but also their desire for enjoyable taste experiences.'

Visitors are invited to explore Arla Foods Ingredients' booth at FIC 2024, located at 3G20/3H21 in Hall 3, where they can experience the company's pioneering cheese products and whey protein solutions firsthand, from March 20th to 22nd.

About Arla Foods Ingredients

Arla Foods Ingredients is a global leader in improving premium nutrition. Together with our customers, research partners, suppliers, NGOs and others, we discover and deliver documented ingredients and products that can advance lifelong nutrition for the benefit of consumers around the world.

We serve leading global brands in early life nutrition, medical nutrition, sports nutrition, health foods, and other foods and beverages.

We're passionate about improving nutrition

We innovate by connecting the best

We master both discovery and delivery

We build strong, long-lasting partnerships We are committed to sustainability

Headquartered in Denmark, Arla Foods Ingredients is a 100% owned subsidiary of Arla Foods.

Arla Foods Ingredients