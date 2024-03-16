Qatar Underscores Responsibility Of States In Journalists' Protection

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar has underscored the responsibility of states in protecting journalists and ensuring a safe environment for them to perform their work independently, stressing the need to protect them during conflicts as well as in times of peace.

This came in a statement of the State of Qatar delivered by Third Secretary in the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Nasser Al Naama, during the general debate (under item 3) on protection of journalists before the 55th Human Rights Council.

The matter of protecting and promoting the rights of journalists and the increasing violations against them, with the spread of impunity and lack of accountability, are among the important issues for which appropriate solutions must be found as soon as possible, Al Naama said, pointing out that the number of journalists martyred in Gaza, since the seventh of last October, has exceeded 130, in addition to the injury of 16 others, the disappearance of four, and the arrest of 25.

He noted that these numbers are likely to increase, making them the largest losses for journalists in the history of modern wars, calling for rapid, independent and impartial investigations in accordance with international standards, and for ensuring that those responsible do not escape these violations and crimes.

Al Naama voiced the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the targeting and destruction of press and media institutions, and the increasing targeting of Palestinian journalists and their families, especially in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, despite wearing jackets and helmets bearing the "press" sign.