Town Centre Jumeirah, Hosted A Special Mom Talk Event In Celebration Of International Women's Day

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The event, served as a platform to honor the achievements of women, empower mothers with valuable insights and expert advice as it brought together a diverse range of brands and experts to discuss various topics related to motherhood, catering to the needs and interests of mothers at all stages of their journey.

From pre and post-natal care to child development and wellness, attendees had the opportunity to engage with experts and gain valuable insights into a wide range of topics.

Renowned brands participated in the event, offering unique perspectives and expertise on different aspects of motherhood. As Real Pilates emphasized the importance of movement pre and post-natal for the health and well-being of mothers, while Dubai Physiotherapy and Family Medicine Clinic provided insights into weight management. Five Little Ducks offered guidance on Dockatot baby pods and Germacare products for baby care, while Le Petit Marche shared tips on creating a serene environment in a child's bedroom using Feng Shui principles. TKD Lingerie provided expert bra fitting tips and tricks, supporting mothers during pregnancy and beyond. What's more, Orange Wheels discussed strategies to boost independence through play in young children, and Feet First offered complimentary foot reflexology sessions along with head, neck, and shoulder massages for attendees.

The 'Mom Talk' event was met with overwhelming enthusiasm and participation, serving as a valuable resource for mothers seeking information and support. Town Centre Jumeirah remains committed to supporting women and empowering them to lead fulfilling lives, and looks forward to hosting similar events in the future.







