AJET, New Brand Of Turkish Airlines, Has Started Ticket Sales

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) AnadoluJet, established as a sub-brand of Turkish Airlines in 2008 to meet the air transportation needs with more advantageous options, has started its ticket sales under the name ' AJET ' on its official website ajet as of March 12.

Established as a successful brand of Turkish Airlines, AnadoluJet has reunited over 150 million guests with their loved ones in 16 years.

Now under its new name and scope, AJET is aiming to above clouds on March 31 to offer more modern, comfortable, and accessible experience for its guests while planning to be a prominent low-cost airline of a global scale and further strengthen its competitive position in the market.

AJET, which will operate flights to a total of 93 destinations, including 41 domestic and 52 international, with its fleet of 95 aircraft during the summer season of 2024, plans to fly to a total of 44 countries with a fleet of 200 aircraft within the next 10 years as a global growth target.