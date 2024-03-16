Catrice Launches Limited Edition About Tonight Collection For Ramadan 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Catrice, the beloved beauty brand known for its high-quality and affordable products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its limited edition 'About Tonight' collection for Ramadan 2024. This special collection is designed to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan with a touch of glamour and elegance, perfect for all those special occasions and gatherings during the holy month.

The 'About Tonight' collection features a range of products that cater to all beauty enthusiasts, from bold metallic eyeshadows to radiant highlighters to face jewels. The standout product of the collection is the Metallic Liquid Eyeshadow, which includes a variety of shimmering shades that can be easily layered and blended to create stunning looks for day or night. Additionally, the collection also includes a Metallic Highlighter Palette that has 4 shades, for those who want to add a touch of sparkle to their makeup.

What sets the 'About Tonight' collection apart is its focus on the metallic makeup trend that has been sweeping the beauty world. With shades that range from soft gold and silver to rich green and purple, these products are perfect for adding a touch of glamour to any look. Whether you're attending a suhoor gathering or a special iftar, these products will ensure that you shine bright throughout Ramadan.

Don't miss out on the chance to try Catrice's limited edition 'About Tonight' collection for Ramadan 2024. Available for a limited time only, these products are sure to sell out fast. Get ready to dazzle, shine, and own your magic this Ramadan with Catrice Cosmetics!



