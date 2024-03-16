Statement By Her Excellency Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi Director General Of Family Development Foundation, On Emirati Children Day'

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Al-Rumaithi:

The UAE has an inspiring global experience in childcare

The efforts to designate a day especially for Emirati children reflects the commitment of the UAE's wise leadership to provide necessary attention, care, and support for children as well as a conducive environment for their development. The move is an embodiment of the country's vision to protect the rights and proactively make decisions that contribute to a better future for children. The country strives to equip the upcoming generation with the power of science, knowledge, and key development concepts, which are the cornerstones of the country's growth and prosperity.

The UAE's efforts in the realm of childcare have set an inspiring global example since the country has not only advanced in ensuring the fundamental rights of children but also made greater strides in shaping their future. The nation's unwavering commitment is also evident in identifying and encouraging young talents as well as ensuring an ideal environment to nurture future creators and innovators. Furthermore, the country has created a stringent legislative and legal framework that safeguards children and contributes towards raising awareness on their rights in society.

Amid these efforts, the Family Development Foundation is making remarkable efforts to adopt various innovative programs to support children and their families, in alignment with the vision and directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, 'the Mother of the Nation', Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood Childhood. Her Highness has affirmed the right of children and mothers to receive comprehensive care within a sustainable and healthy environment as well as to support the active participation of children in various fields, as they are the key pillars in development of a society and ensuring a prosperous future.

The Foundation seeks to raise awareness on children's rights and ensure their healthy upbringing that helps them develop their skills through various social services, family counselling and initiatives. In line with this, FDF organised events including 'Fatherhood as We Aspire', 'Digital Safety of a Responsible Society' and 'Abu Dhabi Family Forum', which witnessed remarkable participation. These events positively impacted both families and children by developing the skills and abilities of children that are essential to thrive in a society that values them.