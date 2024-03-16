CHINAPLAS 2024: Shaping The Future Of The Plastics & Rubber Industries Expediting The Transformation From Made In China To Innovated In China

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2024 - The year 2023 marked a turning point for China as doors reopened, revealing a multitude of opportunities and pathways. Under the resumption of normalcy, the economy grew at a rate of 5.2% in 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China. As the economy recovers, sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, and e-commerce have regained momentum. At the same time, China's manufacturing industry is undergoing a remarkable transformation, shifting from its traditional 'Made in China' reputation to embracing innovation with the concept of 'Innovated in China', gaining competitive advantage in the global market.



CHINAPLAS 2024, the region's foremost platform to promote latest market trends, breakthrough technologies and innovative solutions of plastics and rubber industries, will be staged at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Hongqiao, Shanghai, PR China, from April 23-26, 2024. It provides an excellent platform for buyers who are pursuing innovative plastics and rubber solutions to enfold the accelerated industrial transformation, enhancing new advantages and new momentum for high quality industrial development.

Keep Abreast of the Industrial Transformation

The new generation of information technology, new energy, bio manufacturing, commercial aerospace, and low-altitude economy are rapidly developing in China. The export performance of China's 'new three' solar panels, lithium-ion batteries, and electric vehicles is particularly impressive. China's high-tech industries enjoy a growth and experience breakthrough in recent years. In 2023, the capacity of renewable energy facilities has exceeded 1.45 billion kilowatts and has surpassed coal power for the first time. Among these, wind power installation reached 440 million kilowatts, maintaining its position as the world leader for the 13th consecutive year, while photovoltaic power installation reached 610 million kilowatts, securing the top global ranking for the 8th consecutive year. The production and sales of new energy vehicles have ranked first in the world for the 8th consecutive year. China's first homegrown passenger jet C919 and large cruise ship Adora Magic City have marked their commercial operations.

These developments signal a positive outlook for market demand for plastics and rubber in China, generating substantial needs for high-performance plastics materials and technology throughout the country. This shifting landscape has magnified the importance of embracing the circular economy, digitalization and the significance of 'Innovated in China'.

As a flagship event of plastics and rubber industries, CHINAPLAS 2024 will make full use of all 15 exhibition halls, providing over 380,000 square meters of exhibition area and gathering more than 4,420 industrial leaders from all over the world. CHINAPLAS continues to drive the growth and development of the plastics and rubber industries with a full range of innovative materials and mechanical technologies that are both advanced and cost-effective.



Putting Spotlight on Circular Economy and Driving Sustainability

Circular economy has gained immense importance worldwide as a key strategy for addressing environmental challenges and fostering sustainable development. It is of great prominence in the plastics and rubber industries, which have traditionally been associated with significant waste generation and environmental impact, revolutionizing their approach to production and consumption with transformative solutions to drive sustainability by promoting resource efficiency, waste reduction, and recycling. It encourages the adoption of innovative technologies for plastic and rubber recycling to produce high quality recycled plastics, creating a closed-loop system that maximizes the value of materials, enhancing a more sustainable and circular future.

Promoting the concept of circular economy remains an internationally recognized imperative and a key pillar of China's economic development strategy to achieve sustainable development of the industry. Prominent enterprises and companies in the world have committed to promote recycling and circular utilization of plastics. In recent years, the plastics and rubber industries have been making relentless efforts to facilitate the transition to a circular economy. Raw material and machinery suppliers have been continuously introducing new technologies for biodegradable materials, recycling, and sustainable solutions. In response to the various needs and interests of the industries, CHINAPLAS 2024 will gather innovative green solutions across 3 theme zones, including Recycled Plastics Zone, Bioplastics Zone and Recycling Technology Zone. Leading material suppliers and recycling equipment manufacturers including Veolia, Faurecia, ALBA, Esun, NatureWorks, Erema, Starlinger, NGR, Zerma, Sorema, Sesotec, Avian, Tomra, Jwell will showcase their solutions to support the industry's sustainable development goals. Global stakeholders will be invited to discuss latest plastic recycling trends and share insights in circular economy in the 5th Edition Plastics Recycling and Circular Economy Conference and Showcase which will take place on April 22 in Shanghai.

Unleashing the Potential of Digitalization in the Digital Era

Digitalization plays a pivotal role in transforming the industries, unlocking new possibilities and driving innovation in the digital era. Introducing smart manufacturing brings numerous benefits, including enhanced operational efficiency, improved product quality, and streamlined supply chain management. From smart manufacturing and automation to data analytics and IoT integration, digitalization enables real-time monitoring, data-driven decision-making, and predictive maintenance. It also facilitates the adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques such as additive manufacturing and robotics. By harnessing the power of digitalization, the plastics and rubber industries can optimize processes, reduce waste, and respond swiftly to market demands, ultimately fostering sustainable growth and maintaining a competitive edge in an increasingly digitalized world.

CHINAPLAS 2024 will introduce a full spectrum of smart manufacturing solutions and machinery in Injection Molding Machinery Zone with over 57,000sqm. Renowned global companies like Arburg, Kraussmaffei, Demag, Wittmann, Engel, Motan, Kawata, Matsui, Fanuc, B&R, Sepro, Beckhoff, Staubil and leading local suppliers Haitian, Tederic, Borch, Yizumi, Bole, Shini, LK, Topstar, etc. will demonstrate how digitalization can enhance efficiency, productivity and transformation of the industries.

Showcasing Manufacturing Excellence: The Global Significance of 'Made in China'

'Made in China' holds tremendous global significance in the plastics and rubber industries, symbolizing manufacturing excellence and the prowess of Chinese companies. Renowned for their cost-effectiveness and industrial capabilities, Chinese manufacturers have not only established themselves as key players but have also made significant strides in building world-class brands. The 'Made in China' label now represents more than just affordability, it also signifies a commitment to innovation and the adoption of high-end technology. Companies in China are increasingly investing in R&D, pushing the boundaries of technological advancements across the plastics and rubber industries. By combining manufacturing expertise with cutting-edge technologies, industry professionals are driving industry growth, offering a diverse range of high-quality products, and solidifying China's position as a global leader in these industries.

This year, in response to the national and provincial policies, the exhibition will gather more than 850 enterprises which is recognized as 'Professionalization, Refinement, Specialization and Innovation (PRSI)', of which over 250 have been awarded as a 'Little Giant'. The goal is to facilitate niche companies' innovations and promote the initiatives of the Government of the People's Republic of China in strengthening the cultivation of niche companies towards 'PRSI'.

Pre-register Now to Witness the Strong Comeback of CHINAPLAS to Shanghai

China's foreign trade is experiencing a consistent growth in both scale and quality. Chinese enterprises are proactively expanding into overseas markets, with a focus on the ASEAN countries aligning with their 'going-out' strategy and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). In response, CHINAPLAS team has spread its legs across Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Japan, Turkey, Egypt, Mexico, Germany, Italy and Taiwan Region, to invite local associations, enterprises and potential buyers to visit CHINAPLAS. Exhibitors at CHINAPLAS shall undoubtedly expect to discover and seize more new business opportunities on the fairground.

China has granted visa-free entry to citizens from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Thailand, Switzerland, Ireland and Singapore has also introduced new measures to simplify visa processes, making the trip to CHINAPLAS easier and more convenient. CHINAPLAS 2024 is ready to accommodate more international visitors in Shanghai.

The online pre-registration to CHINAPLAS 2024 is open till April 17, 2024, 1700 (GMT +8). All visitors are required to pre-register and reserve the entry dates in advance for admission correspondingly. Click HERE to pre-register now for an admission ticket at RMB 50 or USD 7.5. Pre-registered visitors shall receive their Visitor eBadge (for local visitors) or eConfirmation Letter (for overseas visitors). Admission tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information or enquiries about CHINAPLAS 2024, please visit or contact ... .

About CHINAPLAS 2024

CHINAPLAS 2024 is organized by Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd., Beijing Yazhan Exhibition Services Ltd., Adsale Exhibition Services (Shanghai) Ltd., Adsale Exhibition Services (Shenzhen) Ltd. and co-organized by China National Light Industry Council - China Plastics Processing Industry Association, China Plastics Machinery Industry Association, Plastic Trade Association of Shanghai and Messe Dsseldorf China Ltd. The event is also supported by various plastics and rubber associations in China and abroad.

First introduced in 1983, CHINAPLAS has been approved by UFI (The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry) since 2006. CHINAPLAS is exclusively sponsored by the Europe's Association for Plastics and Rubber Machinery Manufacturers (EUROMAP) in China for the 33rd time. CHINAPLAS is currently Asia's leading plastics and rubber trade fair.



