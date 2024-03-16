Bay Of Lights' New Partnership With Annual Investment Meeting Congress Paves Way For Cambodian-Middle East Economic Ties

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



A New Chapter Begins: Signing the Strategic Partnership at Bay of Lights Business Center

After almost a year of negotiations and insightful exchanges, including several visits by AIM's Director General, this collaboration was formalized amid great anticipation. The milestone agreement was signed at Bay of Lights' new Business Center in Sihanoukville, presided by Deputy Governor of Preah Sihanouk Province, Em Pheap.

His Excellency Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Congress, as the ceremony's signatory, highlighted the partnership's significance. This agreement allows AIM Congress Asia to be hosted at Bay of Lights, Sihanoukville, offering a platform for global investors and government officials to discover Cambodia's extensive opportunities.

AIM Congress is a leading Middle Eastern investment platform focusing on FDI opportunities, future cities, and SMEs. They have hosted over 10,000 delegates across 175 countries, partnering more than 500 exhibitors to drive economic growth and international ties.

The synergy between Bay of Lights and AIM Congress is poised to channel Middle Eastern investments into the heart of Asia, stimulating growth and prosperity. Together, both parties plan to build Sihanoukville's first international Convention and Exhibition Center within Bay of Lights, an 11-hectare state-of-the-art venue for global conventions and premier events.

This landmark agreement is far from the climax of this collaboration; May this year is set to witness another milestone. In Abu Dhabi, at AIM Congress 2024, the partners are expected to finalize the joint development agreement, further solidifying their commitment to shaping a flourishing future through innovative development strategies: #BayofLights

Bay of Lights is a pioneering development reshaping the skyline of Sihanoukville, Cambodia. With investment of USD 16 billion, this sprawling 934-hectare beachfront project has been meticulously master-planned to feature nine distinctive districts supporting the initiative's six core pillars: Financial Services, Tourism, Education, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Health & Wellness, as well as Art & Culture. Driven by a vision to create a world-class financial and tourism hub, Bay of Lights design encourages a sense of connectivity between diverse sectors and stimulating economic growth.

