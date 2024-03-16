Fortune Launches First Innovation Forum In Hong Kong March 27- 28

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Over 60 speakers, including top executives from Google, Amazon, Intel, Nike, Rakuten, Walmart, Cathay Pacific, Dow, Medtronic and more

Summit kicks off with special Fortune Most Powerful Women networking program featuring top female leaders from Asia

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 March 2024 - Fortune announced today the launch of the Fortune Innovation Forum, an all-new global conference series with a spotlight on Asia, scheduled to take place in Hong Kong, March 27 - 28. Fortune considers Hong Kong, a leading international financial center and innovation and technology hub, as an ideal location to launch this new event series.

The inaugural Fortune Innovation Forum Hong Kong will bring together experts, investors, and leaders of the world's largest companies to share insights on the forces reshaping the global economy. Led by Fortune editors, panel discussions will explore how obstacles and opportunities from AI to data insights to climate crisis can impact the fast-changing global economy. Additional topics at the Forum include the future of finance, the rise of China's electric vehicle industry, and training the workforce for tomorrow. Fortune Innovation Forum will also shine a spotlight on investment opportunities across Asia, an economically dynamic region.

The Fortune Innovation Forum is supported by Brand Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Tourism Board. The summit will kick off with a special Fortune Most Powerful Women breakfast featuring a gathering of more than 40 top female leaders from around the globe for candid discussions about leadership in a time of monumental change.

The Fortune Innovation Forum program will also feature peer-to-peer breakout sessions, networking events and a special opening night dinner featuring renowned AI expert and investor Kai-Fu Lee . The mainstage program will offer insights from top experts on global business and the world economy, including Bonnie Y Chan, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited; Kathryn McLay , President and CEO, Walmart International; Geoff Martha , Chairman and CEO, Medtronic; and Lawrence H. Summers , Former U.S. Treasury Secretary.

Evan Auyang , Group President, Animoca Brands

Scott Beaumont , President, Google Asia Pacific

Raymund Chao , Asia Pacific and China Chairman, PwC China

Nicole Chen , Managing Director, Data & Analytics, Greater China & North Asia, London Stock Exchange Group

Angela Dong , Vice President, Nike Inc.; General Manager, Nike Greater China

Tony Fernandes , Chief Executive Officer, AirAsia

Victor Fung, Chairman, Fung Investments

Jo Ling Kent, Senior Business and Tech Correspondent, CBS News

Kai-Fu Lee, Chairman, Sinovation Ventures; Founder and CEO, 01

Dongsheng Li, Founder and Chairman, TCL

Geoff Martha, Chairman and CEO, Medtronic

Kathryn McLay , President and CEO, Walmart International

Joe Ngai , Chairman, McKinsey & Company, Greater China

Ronald Lam , Chief Executive Officer, The Cathay Group

Poman Lo, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Regal Hotels Group

Tokiko Shimizu , Assistant Governor, Bank of Japan

Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer, Director, Trip Group Limited

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman, Schneider Electric

Joey Wat, Chief Executive Officer, Yum China Cherry Zhu , President, Dow Greater China

Kenneth Wong, General Manager of MICE and Cruise of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, said, 'With the joint effort of Brand Hong Kong, we are excited to support Fortune to launch this brand-new financial innovation forum. It is a perfect fit with our strategy of growing globally important events and showcasing Hong Kong's strong fundamentals and latest developments to business leaders attending the event. The event's timing in March is opportune for enriching delegates' experiences, with major art events this month from Hong Kong's efforts in empowering its mega events economy. We look forward to delivering the best that Hong Kong has to offer for both business and leisure.'Clay Chandler, Fortune Executive Editor, Asia and Chair, Fortune Innovation Forum, said, 'The Fortune Innovation Forum will bring together a unique combination of executives, investors, and experts to share insights at a critical moment in the evolution of the global economy. We'll talk about leadership, change, resilience, and how businesses are coping in a time of divergent economic growth cycles, a reconfiguration of global trade flows, and extraordinary technological progress. We'll tackle topics that matter in the lively, freewheeling style for which Fortune conferences are renowned.'The 2024 Fortune Innovation Forum's additional partners are Guangdong Guangxin Holdings Group Ltd., Wuliangye and Accenture. For more information and the complete agenda, please visit Fortune Innovation Forum 2024 .Hashtag: #Fortune

