ED Raids Residences Of Sand Traders In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 16 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residence of two sand traders in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Saturday.

The sand traders have been identified as Krishna Mohan Singh of Anand Nagar and Punj Singh of Dhandiha village.

The ED investigated the documents related to movable and immovable assets the accused obtained allegedly through sand mining.

Krishna Mohan Singh and Punj Singh were directors in the Brandson company in the past and can have alleged links with 'sand king' and RJD leader Subhash Yadav.

On March 9, the ED conducted raids at the premises of Subhash Yadav and recovered more than Rs 2.30 crores. He was facing charges of money laundering.