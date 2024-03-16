Bengal Governor Signs Bill For Hike In Salaries Of Ministers, Mlas

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 16 (IANS) Uncertainties over the bill proposing enhancement of salaries for the minister and MLAs in West Bengal finally got over on Saturday after Governor C.V. Ananda Bose finally gave clearance to the bill.

“Hon'ble Governor C. V. Ananda Bose has assented to the following Bills: The Bengal Legislative Assembly (Members' Emoluments) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The West Bengal Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2023,” a statement issued by the office of Governor said.

The bill was passed in the Assembly in September last year but it could not be implemented as the Governor did not give his consent.

The BJP raised strong objections to the proposal, calling the hike unethical considering that the state government is unable to pay enhanced dearness allowances to the state government employees at par with their counterparts in the Central government.

The government is expecting to officially execute the enhanced pay with effect from April 1, 2024.

The legislators will now be entitled to a monthly salary of Rs 50,000 a month, as against the existing amount of Rs 10,000. The monthly salaries of the ministers of the state have been increased from Rs 10,900 to Rs 50,900. For the cabinet ministers, the amount has been increased from Rs 11,000 to Rs 51,000.

The other additional perks and allowances that cabinet ministers, ministers of state and MLAs are entitled to in addition to monthly salaries will remain the same.