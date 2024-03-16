Indian Navy Intercepts Ex-MV Ruen, Thwarts Plans Of Somali Pirates To Hijack Ships In Region

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Indian Navy thwarted designs of Somali pirates to hijack ships plying through the region by intercepting ex-MV Ruen.

The Navy informed on Saturday that the ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on December 14 last year, was reported to have sailed out as a pirate ship for conducting acts of piracy on the high seas.

However, the vessel was intercepted by an Indian Navy warship on Friday.

The vessel opened fire on the warship, which took action as per international law, in self defence and to counter piracy, with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates' threat to shipping and seafarers.

The pirates onboard the ex-MV Ruen, were called upon to surrender and release the vessel and any civilians they were holding against their will.

An official added that the Navy was committed to maritime security and safety of seafarers in the region.