Enjoy Up To 60% Off Site-Wide With Awfully Chocolate's First Ever Annual Sale This March

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2024 - Singaporeans looking to get the best deals on Awfully Chocolate's best-selling chocolate bars, Gorgeous Truffles, and other chocolate goodies can now look forward to the homegrown brand's first-ever Annual Sale this March. Their best-selling chocolate bars, cakes, desserts, and more will be available at exclusive prices online and in-store during the sales period, with Awfully Chocolate members getting priority pre-sale access to online-exclusive products as well as the best sale prices.





Enjoy up to 60% off Awfully Chocolate products for a limited time only.



This event will be Awfully Chocolate's inaugural Annual Sale since its opening in 1998.



The sale was crafted with the recent GST increase and related price hikes in mind and will allow Singaporeans to enjoy their favourite desserts at lowered prices, as well as purchase affordable gifts and celebratory cakes for upcoming birthdays and events in April and beyond.



Shoppers can enjoy up to 60% off Awfully Chocolate product s across the entire Awfully Chocolate menu , ending with store-wide discounts at all Awfully Chocolate outlets in Singapore . Sale-exclusive products, such as repackaged Batons, will also be available.



The deal is made even sweeter for Awfully Chocolate members, who can order a special Member's Exclusive Cake , available for online orders only and in limited quantities. Members will also enjoy up to 60% off selected items such as Gorgeous Truffles, Chocolate Cookies, and Chocolate Bars, as well as special early access to the sale before it's opened to the general public.



The sale will be held in three stages across Awfully Chocolate's online cake delivery site and their brick-and-mortar stores:





March 20-22 : Online members-only sale, with the highest site-wide discounts for the entire sale period.



March 23-25 : Online public sale, with site-wide discounts.

March 29-30 : Brick-and-mortar store sale, with store-wide discounts.



Shoppers who wish to get first dibs access on sales items can sign up as an online member , which comes with other exclusive member perks year-round, such as birthday discounts and points per transaction.Products ordered online will be eligible for islandwide delivery in Singapore, with free delivery for a minimum spend of S$100.--br-/>#AwfullyChocolateThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.About Awfully Chocolate Back in 1998 we decided we would give the boot to fancy French pastries (which were concoctions of everything but cake) that had invaded Singapore and bring the humble cake back to its glory days. We resolved to put the cake back into cake and we would make it chocolate. It was a simple resolve and we didn't want to complicate it. So we started a cake shop selling one cake - a simple dark chocolate cake between layers of dark chocolate fudge. Today, the Original All Chocolate Cake is still our favourite cake although we have created hundreds of recipes of new and delicious cakes, ice creams, truffles, chocolate bars, chocolate cookies and restaurants with flowing Chocolate Taps serving fresh chocolate drinks, chocolate buffets, and weekend brunch buffets! We remain humbled and honoured to be Singapore's Favourite Chocolate!Awfully Chocolate's products are handmade daily from scratch to ensure customers only enjoy premium quality chocolate goods. Find out more at