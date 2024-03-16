Propertyguru's Tiktok Exclusive Giveaway Provides Relief From Home Expenses With Free Rent Or Mortgage

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 March 2024 - PropertyGuru , Singapore's No. 1 property marketplace with 82% market share[1], has unveiled an exclusive, limited-time cash prize giveaway that will provide five lucky winners with a welcomed breather from home expenses. Head over to PropertyGuru's new TikTok account (@PropertyGuru ) from 14 March 2024 to 31 March 2024 for a chance to win a month's rent or mortgage in cash prizes!





PropertyGuru's TikTok Giveaway

Participants can stand a chance to win a cash prize of S$4,000, equivalent to a month's rent or mortgage. According to PropertyGuru's latest Consumer Sentiment Study , over 90% of home seekers indicate that they are willing to set aside up to S$4,000 for rent each month. To stand a chance to win, TikTok users can follow @PropertyGuru , and state in the comments of the giveaway post how you would utilise the cash prize if your rent or mortgage were covered (see Annex A for T&Cs). Participants are encouraged to have fun and get creative with their entries. Five lucky winners will be announced in May 2024.



Get property insights on PropertyGuru's official TikTok Account

Apart from relieving homeowners and renters with these cash prizes, Singaporeans can also gain a deeper knowledge of the ins and outs of the property market to make informed decisions and maximise their budgets for a lifetime. Explore the latest trends, expert advice, and insightful tips that demystify the Singapore property market in bite-sized, entertaining videos on @PropertyGuru . Follow us on TikTok for exciting updates and valuable property insights today!



ANNEX A: TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR "PROPERTYGURU TIKTOK CONTEST"





These terms and conditions ("Terms and Conditions") shall apply to the PropertyGuru Tiktok Contest ("Contest") organised by PropertyGuru Pte. Ltd and/or our appointed representatives TMRW Pte Ltd and The M Makers Pte Ltd (collectively "Organisers"). By registering or taking part, you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and any decision of PropertyGuru in relation to and in connection with this Contest.



Subject always to these Terms and Conditions, to be eligible to participate in the Contest, every Contest participant ("Participant") must:



be 18 years old and above as of 31st March 2024 ("Final Date");



have followed the PropertyGuru TikTok account (@propertyguru) by the Final Date;



have submitted their reason for wanting to win a month's rent/mortgage payment by the Final Date. To successfully share a reason, the Participant must:





have a public TikTok account;





be residing in Singapore; and



be a tenant or a mortgagor of a property in Singapore and be able to provide proof of a tenancy agreement with a landlord or mortgage agreement with a financial institution, which are in the Participant's own name and which are valid, binding and current on the Final Date.



NOT be an employee (or family member of an employee) of any of the Organisers.

If selected as Shortlisted Participant (defined below), agree to complete and sign a talent release form including all declarations stated therein.

A Participant may submit multiple entries/reasons for the contest. Each entry/reason must comply with the above requirements. Each Participant is only eligible to win one (1) Prize (defined below) irrespective of the number of entries/reasons submitted. Winners will be chosen by PropertyGuru, at PropertyGuru's sole discretion based on the most creative response submitted. The winners will be determined on a prize award date to be announced via email ("Prize Date").



The prizes for the Contest are:

5 cash prizes of SGD$4,000 each ("Prize")

PropertyGuru reserves the right to, at any time and in its sole and absolute discretion, replace and/or substitute the Prize with any other item of a similar value.

A shortlist of selected Participants ("Shortlisted Participants") will be contacted by PropertyGuru on TikTok channel prior to the Prize Date and will be required to provide their full name and contact number for verification by 5th April 2024. The Shortlisted Participants will be required to sign and submit a talent release form and provide a relevant form of identification prior to the Prize being issued.

Shortlisted Participants who fail to respond to communications from PropertyGuru will be removed from the shortlist after two (2) business days of the initial direct message on TikTok or any other communication.

PropertyGuru reserves the right to remove and/or replace any Shortlisted Participants at any time at its discretion.

PropertyGuru shall verify and may request for proof that the Shortlisted Participants meet the eligibility requirements set out at Clause 3, above, prior to the Prize being issued.

Prizes will be issued to the selected winners by way of a cheque. Winners will be notified by the Organisers of the Prize collection process and shall collect the Prize in person. Winners are solely responsible for providing accurate details for the issuance of the Prize. PropertyGuru shall not be liable for any inaccuracies in the winners submitted details and shall not be liable for any other payment or compensation whatsoever. Winners shall sign an acknowledgement of receipt upon receipt of the Prize.

Prizes are not transferable, or exchangeable for PropertyGuru credits or any other item or otherwise, either partially or wholly. The winners of the Prize shall each be responsible for all ancillary and additional costs arising from the use of the Prize, insofar as these are not specifically indicated as part of the Prize.

By participating in the Contest, all Participants consent to PropertyGuru Pte Ltd's Privacy Policy, including the collection, use, and disclosure of his or her personal data for all purposes in connection with the Contest.

[1] Source: Based on SimilarWeb data between July 2023 and December 2023.