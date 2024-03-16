Arla Foods Ingredients To Unveil Innovative Cheese Solutions At FIC 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2024 - The 27th edition of Food Ingredients China (FIC 2024) is poised to unfold from March 20th to 22nd at Shanghai's National Exhibition and Convention Center, where Danish company Arla Foods Ingredients will spotlight its latest innovations in cheese and whey protein solutions.
MENAFN16032024003551001712ID1107984532
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.