Sahm Capital Revamps Website For Enhanced Investing Experience

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2024 - Sahm Capital Financial Company (formerly known as VCFC), a brokerage firm licensed by the Capital Market Authority (22251-25), has unveiled a major upgrade to its official website. The new version boasts improved user-friendly features, including instant account opening, diverse investment courses, real-time market updates, and 24/7 support service, greatly enhancing the investing experience for its users.



The newly upgraded website, , simplifies the account opening process, allowing users to sign up and start investing in just 3 minutes. This functionality is also available through the Sahm app, which currently offers exclusive rewards for new users, including a free 5 shares of Snap Inc. stock coupon (redeemable upon deposit), a 51% commission discount on the Saudi market for 1 year, and free real-time U.S. market quotes for 1 year. Additionally, users who successfully invite friends to open an account and deposit at least USD 1,500 or SAR 5,000 using their unique referral link will receive a $70 bonus for each successful referral.



The upgrade also offers users a rich selection of investing resources, including complimentary videos, comprehensive articles on options trading, and smart invest AI videos aimed at equipping them with the necessary analytical skills for a prosperous investment journey.



Alongside educational resources, the website delivers real-time financial news in both English and Arabic, ensuring investors remain well-informed about market trends and developments. The 24/7 support service further elevates the investing experience, providing personalized assistance whenever required.



The new website follows by the launch of its all-in-one trading app, 'Sahm', a platform tailored specifically for investors in Saudi Arabia. Sahm distinguishes itself as the first app in KSA to offer one-click quick switching between Saudi and U.S. stock accounts in real-time for both trading and currency conversion. Additionally, the app enables users to create Conditional Orders, a sophisticated and powerful trading tool previously only available on professional trading desks.



To learn more about Sahm Capital and explore the new website, please visit















