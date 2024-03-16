Melco Leads Macau With The Greatest Number Of Stars Attained In MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2024 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been honored by MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2024 with a collective total of eight MICHELIN stars across five restaurants located in its properties including City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau. The result establishes Melco as Macau's leader with the highest number of MICHELIN-stars achieved across its properties. City of Dreams' Cantonese fine dining restaurant Jade Dragon maintains its top-tier Three MICHELIN-Star status for the sixth consecutive year. Alain Ducasse at Morpheus , paying homage to the great traditions and savoir-faire of French cuisine, continues to be honored with Two MICHELIN-stars for the sixth consecutive year, while Cantonese restaurants Pearl Dragon at Studio City and Ying at Altira Macau, and Japanese restaurant Sushi Kinetsu at City of Dreams each garner One MICHELIN-star.





Mr. Lawrence Ho, Melco Chairman and Chief Executive Officer , said, "It is an honor to receive such a distinction from MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau. In our aim to go on pushing boundaries through providing guests with the most innovative and memorable experiences in hospitality and entertainment, we will continue to contribute towards Macau's status as a UNESCO-designated Creative City of Gastronomy through our world-class culinary offerings. We thank our culinary and F&B teams for their dedication to excellence as we congratulate them on this great achievement. We look forward to enhancing our offerings and attractions as we welcome guests from around the world to savor the best that Macau has to offer."



At the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony which took place today in Macau, Melco properties' restaurants received the following honors:



Jade Dragon – 3 MICHELIN-Stars



Three MICHELIN-starred Cantonese restaurant Jade Dragon showcases exquisite culinary masterpieces created with the freshest seasonal ingredients and delectable delicacies. With spectacular designer décor and superlative personalized service, Jade Dragon sets the benchmark for fine dining in Macau. Honors and awards include:





Awarded Two MICHELIN-stars, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus redefines French gastronomy with a contemporary vision and sentimental approach to cooking. The restaurant located at City of Dreams sources produce from the best regions which is harvested at its optimal time, highlighting a deep appreciation for nature and an intimate understanding of the seasons. Sourcing from small-scale farms and line-caught fish, the restaurant ensures unparalleled quality and a distinctive tasting experience.

Studio City's MICHELIN-starred Cantonese restaurant Pearl Dragon offers a refined taste of China complemented by sophisticated décor. Dedicated to perfection, Pearl Dragon offers a menu showcasing refined provincial Chinese flavors, innovative culinary creations and the finest delicacies.

Awarded the coveted MICHELIN star, Ying is Altira Macau's signature restaurant specializing in fine Cantonese cuisine as well as local delicacies created by an exceptionally talented culinary team. Ying is recognized as an outstanding establishment that offers guests a truly exceptional level of luxury and service.

Bestowed the coveted MICHELIN star, Sushi Kinetsu at City of Dreams offers authentic Edomae sushi across a beautiful, centuries old Hinoki wood sushi bar. The tranquil restaurant serves seasonal delicacies using only the finest ingredients, crafted by Japanese master chefs.