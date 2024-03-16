Relatively Cold Weather Forecast Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.16 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be relatively cold almost nationwide and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, the weather Sunday will be dusty and warm almost countrywide and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with a weak possibility of light and scattered showers of rain for a short period.On Monday, a significant drop in temperatures is forecast, as an unstable and relatively cold weather is forecast with showers set to fall in Jordan's various regions, which may be often heavy at night, especially in the Kingdom's southern areas, accompanied by thunder and hailstones.Temperatures also continue to drop on Tuesday with showers forecast in the Kingdom's western parts, which may be often heavy during the day, accompanied by thunder and hailstones with gusts sometimes exceeding speeds of 50 km/h, which cause dust, especially in desert areas.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 19 degrees Celsius and a low of 9C, while the port city of Aqaba will reach see a fair 29C during the day, sliding to 17C at night.