Biman-DTM 2024 Raffle Draw Prizes Handed Over To Lucky Winners

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : 38 visitors of the recently concluded international tourism fair Biman Dhaka Travel Mart 2024 were lucky to win attractive raffle draw prizes on entry tickets during the fair's closing ceremony. On March 5, the organiser of the fair-The Bangladesh Monitor-held a prize distribution ceremony at Dhanmondi Club in the capital to handover the attractive raffle draw prizes to the lucky winners.







Biman PR GM Tahera Khandker, Marketing DGM AKM Shohidul Islam handing over air ticket to winner

The Bangladesh Monitor Editor Kazi Wahidul Alam, Biman Bangladesh Airlines Public Relations General Manager Tahera Khandker, Marketing Deputy General Manager AKM Shohidul Islam, US-Bangla Airlines Public Relations General Manager Kamrul Islam, Air India Country Manager Bangladesh Ganesh Rajaram, InterContinental Dhaka Director of Marketing Saadman Salahuddin, Radisson Blu Dhaka Marketing Director Md Nazrul Islam and Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort Sales and Marketing Director Mahmud Hasan were present on the occasion to handover attractive prizes to the lucky winners of the raffle draw.

Kazi Wahidul Alam delivered the welcome address, after which, raffle draw prizes were handed over to the 38 lucky visitors present at the ceremony who won the raffle draw on the closing day of Biman Dhaka Travel Mart 2024.







Ganesh Rajaram, Country Manager-BD, Air India handing over air ticket to a lucky raffle draw winner



The raffle draw prizes included complimentary return flight tickets to Jeddah/Medina, Male, Dubai, Bangkok, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet and Chattogram as well as staycation packages and dinner coupons at several star hotels and resorts of Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Bandarban and Kuakata.

To name a few, Shafiqul Islam, ticket no 8569, Robiul Islam Khan, ticket no 8556, and Tonoy Chakroborty, ticket no 8878, won couple air tickets on Dhaka-Jeddah/Medina, Dhaka-Bangkok and Dhaka-Kolkata routes respectively, courtesy Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Masfucul Amin, ticket no 6843, and Fahmid, ticket no 7282, won couple air tickets on Dhaka-Maldives and Dhaka-Bangkok routes respectively, courtesy US-Bangla Airlines. Bashar, ticket no 9836, won couple air tickets on Dhaka-Delhi route, courtesy Air India.







Kamrul Islam, GM-Public Relations, US-Bangla Airlines handing over air tickets to a winner

M Hasan, ticket no 9291, won a one-night stay with breakfast for couple and ABM Sirajul Hossain, ticket no 6533, won a dinner for two, courtesy InterContinental Dhaka. Md Saem Bhuiyan, ticket no 5317, won a one-night stay with breakfast for couple, courtesy Radisson Blu Water Garden Dhaka. Md Hasibur Rahman, ticket no 8811, won a one-night stay with breakfast for couple, courtesy Dhaka Regency.

Also, Sudipto Chaki, ticket no 5417, won two nights stay with breakfast for couple, courtesy Long Beach Hotel. Md Mejanur Rahman, ticket no 7366, won two nights stay with breakfast for couple, courtesy D'more Bandarban. Opu, ticket no 8237, won a one-night stay with breakfast for couple at Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa. Tipu Sultan won two-nights, three-days stay with breakfast for couple at Sikdar Resort and Villa.

