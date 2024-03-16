G7 Warns Iran Against Supplying Weapons To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No country in the world should support Russia's illegal war against Ukraine.

That's according to a G7 Leaders' Statement , Ukrinform reports.

"We reiterate our call on third parties to immediately cease providing material support to Russia's illegal and unjustifiable war of aggression against Ukraine or face severe costs," the statement said.

G7 leaders said they were extremely concerned about "reports that Iran is considering transferring ballistic missiles and related technology to Russia after having supplied the Russian regime with UAVs, which are used in relentless attacks against the civilian population in Ukraine."

"We call on Iran not to do so, as it would add to regional destabilization and represent a substantive material escalation in its support for Russia's war in Ukraine," the statement said.

The G7 states said that were Iran to proceed with providing ballistic missiles or related technology to Russia, "we are prepared to respond swiftly and in a coordinated manner including with new and significant measures against Iran."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 15 that the U.S. had sent "very clear messages" to Iran not to supply Russia with missiles.