Final Day Of XI Global Baku Forum To Feature Four Panel Discussions


3/16/2024 2:07:41 AM

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Today marks the conclusion of the XI Global Baku Forum themed "Mending a Divided World," Azernews reports.

The final day will feature four panel sessions: "Regional Views: European Union and Surrounding Regions," "Enhancing Resilience against Global Obstacles: Addressing Inequality, Scarce Resources, and Migration," "Emerging Trends: Artificial Intelligence, Drones, and the Evolving Security Landscape in the Cyber Warfare Era," and "Empowering Youth Voices."

It's noteworthy that the forum has drawn participation from representatives of numerous countries and esteemed international bodies, totaling over 350 attendees from more than 70 nations.

Running until March 16, the forum serves as a platform for global dialogues encompassing outcomes of COP28, preparations for COP29, analyses of factors challenging the contemporary world order, discussions on security and peace prospects, strategies for stability amid fragmentation, and exploration of impacts on the global stage. Topics span the spectrum of humanity's challenges, including climate, food, and nuclear security crises.

Discussions will also delve into the roles of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives such as those of the European Union and its neighboring nations, youth-centric policies, resilience-building against global adversities like inequality, resource scarcity, and migration, as well as the ramifications of artificial intelligence and the evolving security landscape dominated by drones and cyberweapons.

