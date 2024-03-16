Final Day Of XI Global Baku Forum To Feature Four Panel Discussions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Today marks the conclusion of the XI Global Baku Forum themed
"Mending a Divided World," Azernews reports.
The final day will feature four panel sessions: "Regional Views:
European Union and Surrounding Regions," "Enhancing Resilience
against Global Obstacles: Addressing Inequality, Scarce Resources,
and Migration," "Emerging Trends: Artificial Intelligence, Drones,
and the Evolving Security Landscape in the Cyber Warfare Era," and
"Empowering Youth Voices."
It's noteworthy that the forum has drawn participation from
representatives of numerous countries and esteemed international
bodies, totaling over 350 attendees from more than 70 nations.
Running until March 16, the forum serves as a platform for
global dialogues encompassing outcomes of COP28, preparations for
COP29, analyses of factors challenging the contemporary world
order, discussions on security and peace prospects, strategies for
stability amid fragmentation, and exploration of impacts on the
global stage. Topics span the spectrum of humanity's challenges,
including climate, food, and nuclear security crises.
Discussions will also delve into the roles of military and
economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives such
as those of the European Union and its neighboring nations,
youth-centric policies, resilience-building against global
adversities like inequality, resource scarcity, and migration, as
well as the ramifications of artificial intelligence and the
evolving security landscape dominated by drones and
cyberweapons.
