Bangladesh Participates In ITB Berlin For Tourism Promotion

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Bangladesh's participation in ITB-Berlin paved the way for connecting with the global tourism market and showcasing Bangladesh's rich cultural heritage, natural beauty and growing tourism facilities.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Faruk Khan said this while inaugurating the "Bangladesh Pavilion" at the world's largest tourism fair ITB Berlin on March 5 in Berlin.

Speaking on the occasion, Faruk Khan said, Bangladesh's tourism industry has immense potential. To tap it, the country needs to promote its tourism products to the world through publicity.

He added that international tourism fairs are effective platforms for showcasing the country's tourism products and services to the world. Bangladesh's

participation in such fairs will create opportunities to attract more foreign tourists, he further informed.

Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, Bangladesh's Ambassador to Germany and Mohammad Saiful Islam, Commercial Counselor, were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

It may be mentioned here, under the leadership of Bangladesh Tourism Board, the national tourism organisation, several travel trade representatives from the private sector such as Riverine Tours, Travel

Kites, Atarki Tours and Travels, Hillview Tourism, A One Tourism, Escape Bangladesh and Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort participated in the fair from Bangladesh.

The participants showcased various offers and packages prepared on the tourism attractions of Bangladesh to the visitors (both tourists and business representatives) that came to visit the fair from across the world.