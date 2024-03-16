UAE-India Flights: Airline Announces Lower Airfares In New Cost Categories

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

UAE travelers now have the opportunity to benefit from an enhanced baggage allowance of 40kg for international flights when selecting Xpress Biz fares, thanks to a recent announcement by Air India Express.

In a bid to provide passengers with more choices and cost-saving options, the budget airline has rolled out a new fare structure, offering flexibility in baggage allowances. This initiative is applicable to flights operating to and from the UAE, as well as other international destinations.

The newly introduced fare categories include Xpress Lite, Xpress Value, Xpress Flex, and Xpress Biz. Xpress Lite is tailored for travelers seeking cabin baggage-only fares, providing a cost-effective option for those flying with minimal luggage requirements.

For passengers opting for a checked baggage allowance, Xpress Value offers 15 kg check-in bag fares, while Xpress Flex grants the flexibility of unlimited changes without incurring any change fees. Additionally, Xpress Biz presents a premium travel experience with business-class seats, complimentary meals, and priority services.

Introduced specifically for UAE-bound travelers on February 20, Xpress Lite allows passengers to travel without check-in baggage, catering to those who prefer a streamlined and economical travel experience.

Additional benefits for customers flying domestically and internationally with Xpress Biz prices include increased luggage limits of 25 kg and 40 kg, respectively. With these rates, you may enjoy priority check-in, luggage handling, and boarding services, making your travel experience even more pleasant.

Air India Express has already implemented Biz seating arrangements across a network of over 70 routes within India, showcasing its commitment to providing passengers with enhanced travel options and superior onboard experiences.

