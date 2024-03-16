Embassy Of Bangladesh In Kuwait Holds 'Tourism Exhibition'24'

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Kuwait City : The Embassy of Bangladesh in Kuwait organised a day-long "Tourism Exhibition-2024" on March 7, at the Multipurpose Hall of the Al-Shaheed Park (Phase Two), Kuwait City.

The Tourism Exhibition was organised as a part of the celebration of fifty years (Golden Jubilee) of Bangladesh-Kuwait Diplomatic Ties.

Ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps in Kuwait, high government officials of Kuwait, tour operators both from Bangladesh and Kuwait, members of the Traveller Association of Kuwait, members of the Bangladesh community in Kuwait, and representatives from the print and electronic media were present at the program.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Tourism Sector at the Ministry of Information of Kuwait, Osamah H Almekhyal, was present as the Chief Guest. The daylong exhibition began with welcoming remarks by the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Kuwait Major General (Retd) Md Ashikuzzaman.

In his speech, the ambassador thanked Osamah H Almekhyal, Assistant Undersecretary for the Tourism Sector at the Ministry of Information, for attending the occasion as the chief guest. He also expressed his sincere thanks to all the ambassadors and distinguished guests.

The ambassador also focused on the tourism sector of Bangladesh and requested all to visit Bangladesh at their convenience to enjoy the natural beauty and hospitality of Bangladeshi people while addressing the event.

During the exhibition, colourful posters and banners, boards with photographs, audio-visual presentations were displayed and promotional brochures, books, flyers and handicrafts were distributed to showcase various tourist attractions of Bangladesh.