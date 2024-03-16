Turkey Simplifies E-Visa Application Process For Bangladeshi Travellers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Istanbul : Turkey has simplified its e-visa application process for citizens from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Iraq and South Africa. As of now, travellers from these countries can easily apply for a Turkey visa online through the official platform.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our visa programme to include citizens from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Iraq, and South Africa," added the release citing a Turkey e-Visa programme spokesperson.

Bangladeshi citizens can stay for up to 30 Days on Turkey e-visa. They can arrive by land, sea or air using Turkey electronic visa which is meant for short tourist, business or transit visits.

Applicants can simply visit the Turkey e-Visa website, fill out the online form and submit the required documents.